Gaelic Games: Antrim and Fermanagh renew rivalry in league opener

Lara Dahunsi, pictured during last year’s drawn All-Ireland Junior final against Fermanagh, has been identified as a key figure for the Saffrons by manager Emma Kelly INPHO

LIDL Ladies National Football League Division 4A

Antrim v Fermanagh (Davitt Park, Sunday, 2pm)

GIVEN they met five times last year, it’s probably no surprise that Antrim and Fermanagh renew the rivalry straight away in 2023 as the Saffrons host their Erne rivals in their opening Division Four, Group A opening fixture on Sunday at Davitt Park (2pm).

The opposition is the same and the objective is the same in terms of the league: promotion up into the third tier in order to help push ladies football on in the county.

Their victory over the Ernesiders in a replayed All-Ireland Junior Championship final at the Athletic Grounds in August, two weeks on from a heart stopping draw at Croke Park, means Antrim will play in the Intermediate Championship this year.

After that victory on a balmy Saturday evening in Armagh, Antrim manager Emma Kelly stressed the importance of following up with a Division Four title in 2023 in order to face a higher quality of opposition that will hopefully have the knock-on effect of raising standards.

Yo-yoing between Intermediate and Junior is not what Antrim need and like their male counterparts, the Saffrons ladies are fully aware that to drive things forward, climbing the rungs in the league will result in establishing themselves as firstly an Intermediate team and down the line, look to push on further.

“This is a massive year for us, so we really need to keep stepping up,” said Kelly.

“The aim last year was to win Division Four, Ulster and the All-Ireland. We got two out of three, so again Division Four is the big onus.

“Once we get that done and dusted, we’ll focus on Championship, but everyone knows Division Four is key as we need to get out of there.

“This year, with us playing in the Intermediate Championship, we need to be playing the bigger and stronger teams.

“Leitrim are playing Intermediate they are on the other side of Division Four. Should results go well and we reach the League semi-finals, there is a real possibility of meeting them and Wicklow are also on the other side and I think they are still up at Intermediate.”

Just one week to go until our opening @LadiesFootball @lidl_ireland National League match against @fermanaghladies at @Davitts1912 at 2pm on Sun 5 FEB



Fermanagh will not be short of motivation as they make the trip to West Belfast with that All-Ireland final defeat fresh in the memory and also an Ulster final defeat earlier in 2022.

They did get the better Antrim in the League last year, so it’s fair to say there is little between the teams, but the hosts will look to get their season off to the best possible start with a trip to London and a home game against Carlow to come.

Division Four is the only tier split into two groups due to London’s involvement, so there is little margin for error and banking home victories will be the foundation for any push into the playoffs.

Getting off to that perfect start will rest on how Antrim can deal with the outstanding talents of Bláithín Bogue and Eimear Smyth, but Kelly is going a good support will turn out for their first game of the season.

“We played them five times last year and three of those games were in finals - one in Ulster and then the two All-Ireland finals (draw and replay),” the St Paul’s clubwoman reflected.

“It’s always going to be a battle and a half, but we need to continue to build. Our focus is just on taking each game as it comes, so Fermanagh is the first and we’ll have a plan in place.

“We have a really good squad and with unlimited subs in the League, we are hoping that everybody will get game-time and the changes will be quality for quality.

“After Fermanagh, we travel to London and will obviously be putting a lot of expense into that, so clearly going for the win.

“The final game is Carlow and that is another at home, so we need to take advantage of that and it would be great to see a big support out.

“Any time we travel away, the home team always has great support and it’s very loud. We need that backing to get across the line.”

Cathy Carey will skipper the side once again in 2023

There are a lot of new faces in the Antrim squad this year with many of last year’s minors graduating into the senior ranks.

Ciara Brown has fully returned to the squad after the birth of her first baby last year and her midfield partner from the 2021 All-Ireland final, Emma Ferran, has also returned to bolster the Saffrons.

“They are two experienced and very good players coming back in,” the Antrim boss confirmed.

“We lost some of the squad from last year, but we are very happy with preparations. Training and challenge games have all gone well, so it’s going to be tough to pick a starting 15 as the competition for places is fierce and everyone is really putting it in. Still, you need a starting 15 and finishing 15 so hopefully the full squad will play its part in getting us across the line, get to a semi-final and then push on.

“Anna Mulholland is just out of minor, but has be great. Her energy and athleticism is unreal, so she is one pushing forward.

“Cathy Carey is captain and Aine Tubridy vice-captain this year. They are two big leaders for us and then we have Lara Dahunsi who is flying at the minute, as are many girls, so it will be an interesting year.”