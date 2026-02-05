Ulster U20 Hurling Championship Round 2

Tyrone 0-06

Antrim 3-17

At Tyrone Centre of Excellence, Garvaghey

ANTRIM looked to avoid any potential upset on Monday evening when they hosted giant-killers Tyrone in the second round in the Centre of Excellence in Garvaghey.

Tyrone entered the round after the high of an historic opening game victory over Derry last weekend. This time they faced a tougher task, when they hosted current holders Antrim and that task would prove just that as the Saffrons managed to clinch a huge victory over their Ulster compatriots with a 21-point differential splitting the sides.

Antrim started the game with very much a changed side from their opener with Down, but the replacements which came into play proved that Antrim have great squad depth at this level.

The game began with Tyrone looking to repeat their heroics of last weekend. Aidan Woods was sharp early on, and converted two frees in the opening ten minutes to keep the Red Hands in the lead. However, Antrim’s clinical edge soon became apparent as they got to grips with the cold winter's night.

The Saffrons only took six minutes to swing the momentum when Jay McAlonan found the back of the net, followed immediately by an Oisin Gillen point. McAlonan proved to be a handful for the Tyrone defence all afternoon, adding three further points from play before the break.

Tyrone’s Daire Sally offered a moment of brilliance with a superb long-range effort in the 18th minute, but Antrim’s momentum was relentless and they continued to pile on the pressure and the scoring.

A second goal from McAlonan moments before the half-time whistle had effectively ended the contest as a spectacle, leaving the visitors with an eight-point lead at the interval, a mountain to climb for any giant killing.

Any hopes of a Tyrone comeback were extinguished within two minutes of the restart. After a point from James McDonnell, the Saffrons struck for their third goal. McDonnell was again involved, creating the opening for Antrim Young Hurler of the Year, Fiontan Bradley, who got on to pull on a loose ball on the ground and find the net.

From there Antrim’s bench took centre stage. Ronan Fitzgerald arrived into the game and instantly made an impact with two quick-fire points from play to reaffirm Antrim's dominance.

Tyrone struggled to find any rhythm in the second period, with a lone point from Liam Griffiths in the 37th minute being their only score of the half.

Antrim would find scores from James McDonnell and Eddie Smyth, with McAlonan and Bradley both adding to their personal tallies on the evening.

The Saffrons would bring substitutes on as they finished with a flourish of scores when Roan McGarry, Orrin O’Connor and Reece Cunning all raised white flags to establish the clear gulf in class between the two counties.

While Tyrone showed plenty of heart—led by the defensive efforts of Cormac McCrystal and Michael Coyle—they simply couldn’t contain the scoring prowess of an Antrim squad that looks favourites to retain their crown in 2026.

Tyrone: Aidan Woods (0-03, 3f), Daire Sally (0-01), Liam Griffiths (0-01), Caolan Lloyd (0-01).

Antrim: Jay McAlonan (2-04), Fiontan Bradley (1-02, 1f), James McDonnell (0-03, 1f), Ronan Fitzgerald (0-02), Oisin Gillen (0-02), Eddie Smyth (0-01, 1f), Oisin Woodhouse (0-01, 1f), Roan McGarry (0-01), Orrin O’Connor (0-01), Reece Cunning (0-01).

Tyrone Starting XV: A Grogan; S Munroe, C McCrystal, M Leonard; C McKenna, M Coyle, C McGlinchey; P Mullin, C Early; C Lloyd, A Woods, R Woods; D Sally, L Griffiths, C Cunningham.

Antrim Starting XV: S McLaren; S Blaney, L Glackin, E Smyth; J Martin, C McCann, A Kelly; C McIntosh, N McClean; O McCamphill, J McDonnell, O Woodhouse; O Gillen, F Bradley, J McAlonan.