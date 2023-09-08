Gaelic Games: Biddies and Rossa view place in the semi-finals

Oran Downey of St Brigid’s (left) and Rossa’s Dominic McEnhill (right) will be key to their team’s hopes on Sunday

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC quarter-final

St Brigid’s v O’Donovan Rossa (Corrigan Park, Sunday, 4.30pm)

IN the previous two Antrim Senior Football Championship semi-finals, there was no Belfast presence in the semi-finals, but that is certain to change this year as on Sunday at Corrigan Park, the last of the four quarter-finals is a cross-city affair as St Brigid’s and O’Donovan Rossa vie for a place in the final four.

Lámh Dhearg could be there already with their quarter-final against Dunloy on Friday this city derby is one that catches the eye as both will feel confident they have the tools to push on to meet the winner of Cargin vs Aghagallon.

Both sides have reason to feel hopeful with the Biddies topping Group Four and Rossa emerging from Group One in second place behind defending champions Cargin, but the whole objective is to get through to the knockout phase and here they are, as the heat gets cranked up a notch.

St Brigid’s saw off Aghagallon and Moneyglass to get to this stage and they have made huge strides this year with a core group that were left disappointed at this stage in back-to-back quarter-finals against Aghagallon over the past two years.

Their league campaign was a little up and down, but then that was to be expected with a large county contingent and the usual injuries, but the signs have been good so far in the Championship and manager John McGuckin is happy with how his side has shaped up over the past number of weeks.

“We had a fairly indifferent league campaign I suppose, just through player unavailability and injuries, so we used 44 players throughout the league, which is a crazy stat,” he reports.

“We were able to bring in a lot of young players and give them some experience of senior football, but in terms of getting consistency it wasn’t ideal.

“Going into the Championship, I think we caught Aghagallon on the hop a bit but played with a good level of intensity. I think in both group games, we got some fortuitous goals at the right times, but I’m delighted we topped the group and we’re looking forward to Sunday.”

McGuckin is full of admiration for Sunday’s opponents who he feels have some quality players and can mix it physically, so insists they must deliver ion they are to prevail.

With the core of this St Brigid’s team having fallen at this hurdle over the past few years, he is hopeful they can push on but knows it will requite a huge display to do so.

The news on the injury front is outside of Patrick Finnegan who is sidelined long-term, there are a few niggles.

“We know Rossa fairly well and they are littered with quality players who are going to need watched,” he stressed.

“‘Domo (Dominic McEnhill) is probably the most in-form Antrim player this season and Mick Byrne in goals had a fantastic season.

“I watched them against Randalstown and thought they were immensely physical, so that’s something we will have to look at and address.

“None of our lads have been to a semi-final. We are a young team and relatively inexperienced, so to top the group was even a big bonus and a confidence booster.

“They’ve fallen at the quarter-final hurdle over the past few years. We are looking forward to Sunday but certainly looking no further ahead because of the quality Rossa have.”

The West Belfast men proved their fighting qualities in the group phase as after a tough opening round defeat to Cargin, they gritted their teeth to overcome St John’s and salvaged a draw at Tír na nÓg in their final game to seal their place in the last eight.

The aforementioned McEnhill has been in great form this year, but so too has Thomas Morgan and Stephen Beatty and manager Hugh McGettigan is hopeful that no injuries have developed due to their dual commitments.

“It’s getting to the exciting end of the season,” he said.

“We’re a bit disadvantaged as we haven’t seen them (dual players) for a week or so after the Randalstown game, but that’s just the way it is.

“Losing to Cargin was a bitter blow but we came back fairly well. We didn’t really perform well against Randalstown, but managed to get over it, which was the main priority. This is where we wanted to be at the start of the Championship.”

Much like his opposite number, McGettigan has been quick to praise the opposition leading into this game and insists the South Belfast outfit ought to be considered one of the leading contenders for top honours this year with a number of last year’s successful U20s graduation into the senior ranks and also the arrival of the Downey contingent from Lavey who transferred at the beginning of the year.

He is happy for Rossa to assume the underdog tag this week, but is hopeful this will act for a spot to his players who will need to hit top form to advance.

“There has been a massive improvement in St Brigid’s this year,” he notes.

“Getting the Lavey boys has made them a different animal and they would be co-favourites alongside Cargin for the Championship from what I can see.

“You have to beat the best if you want to progress in this Championship and we’re coming up against one of the best teams in the county. They are a super group of footballers.”



Cargin v Aghagallon; Sunday, Hannahstown, 1.30pm

A repeat of last year’s final takes place at Hannahstown on Sunday with defending champions Cargin squaring off against Aghagallon.

Cargin's Sean O'Neill is challenged by Aghagallon's Eunan Walsh during last year's final that was won by the Erin's Own men. The sides face each other in Sunday's first quarter-final at Hannahstown

Last year, the St Mary’s club looked on course for a first county title when they made a blistering start, but were rolled back in and in extra-time, put to the sword.

A look at the respective form suggests this may not be as dramatic as Cargin have swept past Rossa, Tír na nÓg and St John’s in emphatic fashion throughout their groups campaign, while Aghagallon lost in their opener to St Brigid’s and managed to get by Moneyglass to advance.

The Erin’s Own men look even stronger this year and may welcome Michael McCann back this weekend as they step it up a notch, but their blend of youth and experience has served them extremely well so far with Pat Shivers and Conhuir Johnston impressing.

As for St Mary’s, there is no doubting the quality they have with Ruairi McCann a handful at full-forward and Adam Loughran possessing all the trickery needed to unlock a defence.

They will also not be short of motivation given last year’s defeat in the final, but Cargin look a team on a mission and it’s hard to see anything but a victory for the Toome men.

