Gaelic Games: Cross-city clashes in the Junior football quarter-finals

Graham Tarmac Antrim Junior Football Championship, quarter-finals

Laochra Loch Lao v St Malachy’s (Coláiste Feirste, Friday, 7pm)

Laochra Loch Lao will be absolutely delighted at their rate off progress this year as a second-place finish in Group One behind a high-flying O’Donnell’s will have served as a boost as to where the club is headed.

But they won’t want to stop now with a semi-final against Rasharkin up for grabs as they will have the familiar setting of Coláiste Feirste as an added boost as St Malachy’s make the trip cross town on Friday.

The Gaeilgeoirí lost their group opener to O’Dees, but back they are with a big win over St Agnes’ and then finished up with another impressive performance against Éire Óg.

Rian McShane, Conor McGucken, Caoimhin O Daimhin and Diamuid McPhilips have been to the fore in their games to date and they will feel they can break further ground this week against a St Malachy’s team whose sole win in the competition came by way of a two-point victory at a Ballycastle side that didn’t fulfil the rest of its fixtures in Group Two.

Still, despite subsequent defeats to Wolfe Tone’s and Rasharkin, the South Belfast men will not be daunted this week and will look to Jack McGivern to push them on, but will know they need big improvements if they are to advance.

Wolfe Tone’s v Éire Óg (Woodlands, Friday, 7.15pm)

O’Donnell’s await the winners of this quarter-final and it looks set to be a close-run thing between these cross-city rivals.

Wolfe Tone’s have already broken new ground this year with their victory over St Malachy’s their first in the Championship in the three years since returning and they picked up another two points in Group Two to finish second by way of a walkover against Ballycastle.

Although they were well beaten against Rasharkin in their opener, the performance against St Malachy’s where Gerard McDonnell and Aidan Moloney led the way was most impressive and they will hope the extended gap between that victory and this Friday’s quarter-final doesn’t come back to bite.

It seems like this will be an extremely competitive game with the sides winning one apiece against the other in the league and Éire Óg will head into the game determined to make up for their defeat to Laochra Loch Lao when they surrendered a healthy lead.

James Toal has been in good form for the Ogs so far and they will feel that should they get their performance fright, then they can be the one to advance, but as those league meetings between the sides have proven already, there is nothing certain in this game and it could be an extremely competitive game right until the last.