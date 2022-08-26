Gaelic Games: Knockout pairings to be decided in Antrim Football Championships

St John’s and Creggan will battle it out at Corrigan Park on Sunday evening with all to play for in terms of progression or elimination from the Senior Football Championship

THE Antrim Football Championships’ group stages come to an end this weekend, so by the close of play on Sunday evening, we will know exactly who advances into the knockout stages and whose season has come to an end.

There is so much to play for across the grades with just Cargin and Aghagallon assured of their place in the last eight in the Senior Championship, while St Gall’s know their home game against Lámh Dhearg on Saturday will be their last.

The Red Hands make the short trip to De La Salle Park in Group One knowing that victory will see them safely through to the last eight and possibly as group winners depending on how the other game goes when St John’s host Creggan the following day.

A victory for the hosts could eliminate the defending champions who will be without county hurler Conor McCann whose season is over after injuring his cruciate in their opening game, yet they will know exactly what they need to go top with the other game taking place 24 hours before.

It’s a must-win for the Johnnies as anything less will see their season come to an end as a draw would at best put them level with Lámh Dhearg who have the head-to-head advantage.

Everyone remains in play in Group Two with St Brigid’s making the trip to Ahoghill where the hosts must win and hope for a Portglenone win over Moneyglass to send the battle for second to scoring difference as three teams would be on two points.

A St Brigid’s win eliminates the St Mary’s men, but scoring difference could still be a factor if Moneyglass stun Casement’s to leave three teams on four points.

In Group Three, Aghagallon - as mentioned - as through due to the draw between Gort na Móna and Tír na nÓg leaving the Gorts one points behind having played both their games and the Turf Lodge club will be hoping for a five-point win or more for last year’s runners-up of else Tír na nÓg advance.

It’s an identical scenario in Group Four for Naomh Éanna who can only hope the already qualified Cargin do them a favour at Rossa where the hosts simply must avoid defeat by five to claim second spot, yet like Tír na nÓg, a home win would see them leapfrog the leaders into top spot and play the second team in Group One rather than whoever claims top spot.

In the Intermediate Championship, Sarsfield’s will secure top spot in Group One with a home win over Ardoyne on Friday who will make the trip across town knowing that even victory may not be good enough should Dunloy defeat St Patrick’s, Lisburn given their huge scoring difference disadvantage.

The Lisburn side can stay alive with a win over Dunloy and a Sarsfield’s win, leaving three teams on two with scoring difference in play.

In Group Two, it’s a straight shootout between St Comgall’s and Ballymena in the race to join group winners Glenavy in the last eight with a draw enough for All-Saints thanks to their better scoring difference.

Rasharkin are already eliminated in Group Three, so Saturday evening’s game between Glenravel and Davitt’s will decide who finishes first, resulting in a quarter-final against second in Group Two and second, resulting in a quarter-final against Glenavy.

In Group Four, St Paul’s must win at home to Aldergrove to stay in the competition as they would leave three teams locked on two points and would hold a scoring advantage over St Teresa’s.

If it is a home win, St Teresa’s will hope for a handsome one given their scoring difference is -6 to -1 for St Paul’s and +7 for Aldergrove prior to throw-in, yet a draw or Aldergrove victory eliminates St Paul’s.

Ahoghill will host St Brigid's in a vital game for both clubs in the Senior Football Championship

Both groups in the Junior Championship will see de facto knockout games as teams bid for third place that would seal a quarter-final.

In Group One, O’Donnell’s has Pearse’s on Saturday with the winner claiming to spot and earning a bye straight into the semi-final, with the defeated (or Pease’s in the event of a draw due to scoring difference) taking second and playing third in Group Two.

Third in Group One will be decided when Éire Óg host Wolfe Tones on Friday with the Greencastle side in must-win territory due to their weaker scoring difference meaning a draw would not be good enough.

It’s an identical picture in Group Two with Friday’s game at Cherryvale between St Malachy’s and Laochra Loch Lao deciding top spot and the bye (a draw does the West Belfast outfit on spring difference), while it’s the last chance saloon for St Agnes’ and Ballycastle on Saturday with the winner (or St Agnes’ with a draw on scoring difference) staying alive to play the second placed team in the corresponding group.



Weekend fixtures

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship

Group One

St Gall’s v Lámh Dhearg (Saturday, 6pm)

St John’s v Creggan (Sunday, 6pm)



Group Two

Ahoghill v St Brigid’s (Sunday, 2pm)

Moneyglass v Portglenone (Sunday, 2pm)



Group Three

Tír na nÓg v Aghagallon (Sunday, 2pm)



Group Four

O’Donovan Rossa v Cargin (Sunday, 2pm)



OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship

Group One

Sarsfield’s v Ardoyne (Friday, 7.15pm)

Dunloy v St Patrick’s, Lisburn (Saturday, 4pm)



Group Two

St Comgall’s v All Saints, Ballymena (Friday, 7.15pm)



Group Three

Glenravel v Davitt’s (Saturday, 6pm)



Group Four

St Paul’s v Aldergrove (Saturday, 4pm)



Graham Tarmac Antrim Junior Football Championship

Group One

Éire Óg v Wolfe Tones (Friday, 7.15pm)

O’Donnell’s v Pearse’s (Saturday, 4pm)



Group Two

St Malachy’s v Laochra Loch Lao (Friday, 7.15pm)

St Agnes’ v Ballycastle (Saturday, 2pm)