Gaelic Games: Who can halt Dunloy’s drive for five in Antrim hurling?

St John’s and Rossa renew their rivalry when they meet at Corrigan Park in Group One of the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship on Saturday evening

DEBATE will rage in hurling circles as to whether Limerick can make it an unprecedented five Liam MacCarthy triumphs in-a-row next year, but closer to home, there is another ‘Drive for Five’ set to begin this weekend.

Over the years, Rossa, Loughgiel and Dunloy have won four-in-a-row in Antrim, but the Cuchullains will bid to break that record this year with a fifth Volunteer Cup success having already equalled their own club’s four from 2000-2003.

They will open as favourites to do just that, but that’s not to say there will be others with designs of their own.

Loughgiel have been impressing at U20 and minor in recent years, but will those rising stars need a little more time to fully transition into seniors or are they primed for a major push this year?

Then there is Cushendall who will look back at last year’s final with some regrets having been in a good place entering the final quarter and are always in the mix at the business end of the competition.

As for the city clubs, the first piece of business will be ensuring they emerge out of the group phase and then see what is next and is all begins on Saturday evening at Corrigan Park where St John’s host O’Donovan Rossa in Group One.

Like last year, the top team will go straight to the semi-finals with second and third into the quarters, so getting off to a good start will be high priority for these rivals.

Both have been ravaged with injuries this term and look set to be without some key players, but this is a fixture that always excites and is a great way to Gert the ball rolling.

Dunloy travel to last year’s Intermediate champions, Clooney Gaels, on Sunday afternoon and will be favoured to get off to a good start in their bid to not only remain top dog in Antrim, but also in their quest to get back to the All-Ireland stage where they only lost out in January’s final.

Group Two begins on Saturday with Cushendall hosting Ballycastle who have, while on Sunday, Naomh Éanna host Loughgiel.

The Glengormley club enjoyed a decent league campaign but the Shamrocks came out as winners and got the better of the two meetings between the sides.

The Intermediate Championship is made up of two groups of five with the top two in each reaching the semi-finals.

On Saturday, there are two games in Group One as Carey, who played in Division One this year, host St Gall’s, while Glenarm, last year’s Junior champions, have home advantage over Tír na nÓg. Division Two winners, Cushendun, have the bye this weekend.

In Group Two, the action moves to Sunday with Glenariffe hosting Creggan, while St Pauls’ are on the road to Glenravel. Sarsfield’s sit this weekend out.

The Junior Championship will get underway on Friday evening with the action getting underway in Group One.

Like the Senior Championship, the format is two groups of four with the top team reaching the semi-final, while second and third will advance into the quarter-finals.

Lámh Dhearg have home advantage against a Rasharkin side that won the two league meetings between the clubs, while Davitt’s host Armoy who were operating in Division Three in the league to the West Belfast club being in Four.

Group Two games are set for Saturday with Gort na Móna, who struggled in the league, hosting a Cloughmills team that finished second in Division Three and had the upper hand in their previous encounter.

St Brigid’s claimed the Junior B title last year and performed fairly well when they stepped up to the full competition straight after, so that experience will be useful as they open their Junior campaign against Ballymena.

The Junior B Championship is also set to begin on Friday and unlike in the past, the winner will not get a shot at the full Junior competition this time around.

There are four teams involved in a round robin with Belfast Saints hosting Loch Mór Dál gCais, while Loughbeg Harps welcome an Ardoyne team that completed Division Four with a 100 per cent record and will have designs on pushing onto further silverware.



Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship

Group One

St John’s v O’Donovan Rossa (Saturday, 7pm)

Clooney Gaels v Dunloy (Sunday, 2pm)



Group Two

Cushendall v Ballycastle (Saturday, 7pm)

Naomh Éanna v Loughgiel (Sunday, 2pm)



Andersonstown Social Club Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group One

Carey v St Gall’s (Saturday, 5pm)

Glenarm v Tír na nÓg (Saturday, 6pm)



Group Two

Glenariffe v Creggan (Sunday, 2pm)

Glenravel v St Pauls (Sunday, 2pm)



Casement Social Club Antrim Junior Hurling Championship

Group One

Lámh Dhearg v Rasharkin (Friday, 7.30pm)

Davitt’s v Armoy (Friday, 7.30pm)



Group Two

Gort na Móna v Cloughmills (Saturday, 5pm)

St Brigid’s v All Saints, Ballymena (Saturday, 5pm)



Antrim Junior B Hurling Championship

Belfast Saints v Loch Mór Dál gCais (Friday, 7.30pm)

Loughbeg Harps v Ardoyne (Friday, 7.30pm)