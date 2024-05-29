Gaels against Genocide in Gaza welcome GAA call for ceasefire

MEETING: Michael Doherty (Padraig Sairseil CLG), Paul Collins (Naomh Eoin), Brian Mac An tSionnaigh (Laochra Loch Lao) and Glen Phillips (Naomh Pol CLG) with GAA President Jarlath Burns at Croke Park earlier this month

GAELS against Genocide in Gaza have welcomed a statement from the GAA calling for an "immediate and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza.

Earlier this month, representatives held a "very positive meeting" with GAA President Jarlath Burns urging the organisation to make a public statement on Gaza.

On Wednesday, the GAA stated: "The GAA and the GPA share the deep concerns expressed by many of our members about the ongoing humanitarian crisis and escalating violence in Gaza.

"We support the Irish Government and International Community's calls for an immediate and sustained ceasefire which will allow aid to reach Gaza and for all hostages to be released.

"We will be donating to the Irish Red Cross to support relief work in Gaza."

Michael Doherty from Gaels Against Genocide said: "Following meetings with GAA President and Croke Park officials, Gaels against Genocide in Gaza are proud that the GAA and GPA have taken the rightful steps to maximise their influence as Ireland's biggest sporting body, to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

"We urge all Gaels, clubs, counties, cultural organisations to be active and share that same message throughout Ireland and beyond.

"Gaels against Genocide in Gaza are now encouraging GAA clubs, their players, juveniles, members and families, cultural organisations, Palestinian support groups and local people to join them on Saturday, June 22 for a march leaving Writers Square at 2pm before a rally at Belfast City Hall."