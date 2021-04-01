WATCH: West Belfast Partnership Board's GCSE Easter School to move online

FOR the first time in its 24 year history, the West Belfast Partnership Board’s Easter School is to be delivered digitally due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The programme will begin on 6 April and will run until 9 April. Classes have been recorded in both English and Irish and will see local teachers cover topics which GCSE students have identified as needing help with.

The lessons will be available to watch via the WBPB website and the St Mary’s University College website with links to the lessons also being shared on the Partnership Board’s Facebook and Twitter each day.

Speaking at the launch of the Easter School, Prof. Peter Finn, Head of St Mary’s University College said: “Working in partnership and through collaboration with the local community is a key College strategy and it is a privilege to help support the West Belfast Partnership Board in what is an outstanding initiative.



“Together with the Full Service Community Network we believe in young people. We believe that whenever they are given the right support and encouragement they will thrive. We are proud to play our part in enabling them to reach their full potential through the agency of the Virtual Easter School.”



West Belfast Partnership Board’s Education Programme Manager Angie Mervyn added: “This year we celebrate the 24th birthday of our Maths and English GCSE Easter School and like so many others during the current pandemic we have had to look at different ways of working to make sure that our young people continue to receive vital supports.

“21 years ago our Easter School started with a small group of students in Springhill and was aimed at giving additional supports to help young people in West Belfast to achieve Grade C in their GCSE Maths and English.

“Today it has grown to having over 200 young people on site in St Mary’s University College each year and we are always very proud of our young people who give up their Easter holidays to attend.





“This year you can take part from the comfort of your own home and if you have any queries about topics covered get in touch with us,” she continued.

“What is really important to us is the ongoing and fantastic partnership with St Mary’s University College which is a gem on the Falls Road, in the heart of West Belfast.



“We couldn’t have delivered the digital Easter School without their help and support this year and would like to say thank them for everything they have done to make this year’s Easter School happen.

“Thanks also to our partners in Full Service Community Network and to the Department of Education for their ongoing and very much appreciated support.”