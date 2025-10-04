HEALTHWISE: Design your menu to battle winter colds and flu

IT’S that time of year again (October-March) where we become more exposed to colds and flus.

Things you can do in your diet to hopefully reduce the likelihood and/or severity of these as well as other upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) include vitamins, minerals, macronutrients, synbiotics and honey. Vitamins (A, B6, B9, B12, C, D) and minerals (copper, iron, selenium and zinc) are involved in normal functioning of the immune system.

These nutrients are found in carrots, pistachios, broccoli, dairy and plant soya milks, oranges, dark chocolate, beef, spinach, sunflower seeds, chicken, and tofu.

Children and adults are advised to take a vitamin D3 supplement of 10ug daily from September to April on the island of Ireland. Certain fruit (apricot, banana and watermelon) and vegetables (asparagus, leek and onion) contain a type of prebiotic fibre that feeds our ‘friendly gut bacteria’ (our friendly gut bacteria helps our immune system do its job effectively). Dairy drinks (Actimel, Kefir and Yakult), plant-based yoghurts and drinks (Alpro, Coconut Collaborative and Biomel) contain friendly probiotic gut bacteria which provide a boost to our guts. Pre- and probiotics together are called synbiotics.

Protein is considered another fuel for the immune system with good sources including meat, fish, eggs, soya, mycoprotein (quorn) and pulses like beans and peas. Honey is an interesting one for helping relieve coughs and seems to have a soothing effect on a sore throat due to its antiviral properties. Warm honey and lemon is soothing and pleasant and the effect on a sore throat can be comforting.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email attentive nutrition@gmail.com