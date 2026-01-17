GREEK yogurt is a beneficial fermented food and makes up an important part of your recommended three dairy a day, including cheese and milk.

Greek yogurt is very versatile when it comes to nutrition as it is a good source of protein as well as minerals such as potassium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and iodine. These help with structure, movement, bones, energy, sleep, immune system and thyroid hormones.

Greek yogurt is also a good source of vitamins like B2, B3, B6 and B12. These help with metabolism, red blood cells and our DNA blueprint. Also, due to the nature of Greek yoghurt’s fermentation process, it is a good source of probiotic bacteria or live cultures like lactobacillus. These improve gut bacteria balance and aid digestion.

Seventy per cent of our immune system is in our gut. The bacteria in Greek yogurt needs fed by what is known as prebiotic fibre. This can be found in foods like apricot, banana, dates, cashew nuts and dried mango. This is why its important to take these at same time as your Greek yogurt. This is called being strategic in your nutrition.

Greek yogurt usually has lower lactose too. The straining process removes some whey protein, making it lower in lactose than regular yogurt, easing digestion for some that are lactose intolerant. A portion size of Greek yogurt is 125g.

