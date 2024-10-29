Hourly train services between Belfast and Dublin starts today

HOURLY train services between the new Belfast Grand Central Station and Dublin’s Connolly Station have commenced from today, Tuesday.

With funding of €25 million provided by the Irish government's Shared Island Fund and Department of Transport, the hourly service represents the most significant expansion of services on the route in over a quarter of a century.

Fifteen services will operate in each direction between Belfast and Dublin from Mondays to Saturdays, up from eight each way previously, and eight each way on Sundays (up from six each way previously).

This increased level of service will offer more choice and flexibility for customers between the two cities and for those that travel to/from interim stations.

It is envisaged that the enhanced connectivity will bring many benefits for business, retail and tourism, help tackle the climate emergency and provide a boost to the thriving all-island economy.

Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd said: “An expanded and improved rail network offers opportunities to drive jobs and growth, stimulate development and regeneration and boost access to services and education. It will also help decarbonise transport and encourage behavioural shift to public transport.

“The introduction of the hourly Enterprise service between Belfast and Dublin will be another huge boost for public transport, the economy and it will improve linkages not only between the two cities but connections along the entire north south rail corridor. I am keen that we continue to be ambitious around our rail network and look forward to a future where people across this island, in particular those in rural areas, have greater access to rail travel.”

Chris Conway, Chief Executive of Translink added: “An hourly Enterprise service is a massive boost for people, communities, and the environment and represents a tremendous opportunity for economic growth.

“We welcome the funding provided by the Government of Ireland, under the Shared Island Fund, and the close cooperation with Iarnród Éireann, which has allowed this expansion to be delivered.”