THE pupils at Matt Talbot Nursery School are prepared for the winter ahead if their water pipes freeze at home.

NI Water has produced the bright yellow tag for customers to loop around the stop valve in their premises as part of its winter prep campaign.

NI Water’s education team have been visiting schools and providing tags to the children to bring home. The children were tasked with the important job of telling everyone at home where their stop valve is located and asking a grown up to put the tag on the valve so it will be easily identifiable in the event of a burst pipe.

NI Water education officer Anna Killen said: “With temperatures dipping at this time of year, it’s important your property is protected against the potential threat of burst or frozen pipes during freezing winter conditions.

"Simple steps such as lagging water pipes and knowing where your stop valve is located should always be top of mind, in case you need to turn your water off in the event of an emergency.

“It was a pleasure to meet the wonderful pupils at Matt Talbot Nursery School and to talk to them about how a stop valve is usually located under the kitchen sink and how they are used to shut off the flow of water in a pipe in an emergency. They’ve all been given their very own NI Water tag to take home for their families to use.”