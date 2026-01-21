The process of selecting the 11-person jury for the inquest of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe is continuing on Wednesday.

The body of the 14-year-old was found in a storm drain in the north of the city in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

Originally intended to start in November 2025, the inquest before a jury was pushed back after there were concerns that the evidence would not be finished before Christmas.

The jury selection began on Monday afternoon with more than 100 potential candidates and continued throughout the day on Tuesday

Coroner Mr Justice Rooney had initially hoped to have had the jury selected by end of day on Tuesday, however at around 3pm there still remained a large number of candidates – 24 were excluded for "legitimate reasons" and an additional 30 had submitted extra responses which still need to be considered by the coroner.

The selection process should be concluded on Wednesday, with opening statements to mark the formal start of the inquest expected to take place this afternoon.