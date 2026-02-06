THIS Sunday will see Antrim take on the Joe McDonagh Cup champions Kildare in another round of the National Hurling League, Division 1B.

Davy Fitzgerald's side will be hoping to get their season up and running as they face their opponents for the second time in 2026 following their defeat in the pre-season tournament, the Walsh Shield last month.

Jack Sheridan starred on the day for the Lilywhites, but Antrim were very much favourites on the day and struggled due to the blustery conditions amongst double digits for wides.

The Saffrons will be hoping they can avenge their defeat to their hosts on Sunday, after Kildare overcame them with a single score last time out.

Both sides sit at the foot of the table without a win in the league so far, but Sunday's game will no doubt be a very evenly matched.

Where and what time is the game?

Kildare will play host on Sunday afternoon at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge with Antrim making the trek south.

Throw-in is now scheduled for 2pm.

How can I watch the game?

Tickets for the game are available on Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, LIVE TV coverage will be available with the game being shown on the TG4 app and GAA+ on Sunday afternoon, with coverage beginning at 1:45pm.