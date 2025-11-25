NOLLAIG SHONA: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp

PUTTING up the Christmas lights on the Falls Road on Monday night behind the backdrop of an evening sunset Photo: Thomas McMullan This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.

Get access to everything from Andytown News/North Belfast News/South Belfast News and belfastmedia.com from just £3.99 a month Sign up to Belfast Media

Donate to BelfastMedia.com today to ensure that this website remains free now, free forever Donate

Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Belfast Media Group 43-47 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 4PD