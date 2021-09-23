Lenadoon family vow to fulfil Jack's promise and set-up rehab centre in his memory

LEGACY: Jack Brennan speaking to the Andersonstown News in 2017 about his journey towards recovery

FRIENDS and family of a young Lenadoon man, who lost his battle with drug addiction, have held a fundraiser as part of a campaign to set up a Belfast-based crisis and rehab centre in his memory.

23-year-old Jack Brennan passed away in January. On Saturday, his family held a memorial event at the Donegal Celtic Social Club on what would have been his 24th birthday.

Jack's mum Lorraine and his sister Rachel at Saturday's memorial

In 2017, Jack Brennan spoke to the Andersonstown News about his substance and drug problems, and expressed hopes of getting clean.

His heartbroken family have since launched the 'Jack's Promise' campaign, which aims to secure improved rehab and addiction services locally.

Jack's mum Lorraine said: "My Jack was here for 23 years and he suffered terribly for the last eight. He wanted to get clean and open a rehab, so we're doing it for him.

"I've written Minister Swann a letter and I've asked him to come out to my home. I want him to see that we have to do something. We have to get this rehab open."

She continued: "If people want help, and there are plenty of young people who want it, then they should be able to get it.

"Our Jack said to me before Christmas 'mummy, I can't live like this anymore - I need to change my life'.

"I could see a bit of hope there. I know that he would've gone somewhere in a second."

Saturday's memorial event saw Jack's friends and family release balloons at midnight to mark his birthday.

Following the event, Lorraine thanked the community for their support.

"I was so delighted – all his mates were there and they were all up dancing," she said.

"I was just saying I wish he was in the middle of them all – and he was.

"The people in this community came to me with hampers and things to ballot. It was non-stop. People are just so kind and so good.

"Every penny is going back into the fund."

To donate to Jack's Promise click here.