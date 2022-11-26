North Belfast MP in Castle abseil for Chidren in Crossfire charity

NORTH Belfast MP John Finucane has completed an abseil down Belfast Castle – all in the aid of charity.

The Sinn Féin man took part in the challenge in aid of the Derry-based international development charity Children in Crossfire.

Children in Crossfire’s core purpose is to support children and families in Ethiopia and Tanzania who might otherwise be left behind.

That ethos brings them to impoverished inner-cities and remote island communities. It’s the driving force behind their efforts to provide safe and clean water for 2,000 more people in rural Ethiopia over the next three years.

Children in Crossfire’s latest well construction programme – focussing on the Wolisso region of Ethiopia – is being managed on the ground by Deselegn Abebe from St Luke’s Hospital, Children in Crossfire’s local partner in that area.

Speaking after the challenge, John said: "What a fantastic experience to abseil down Belfast Castle in the dark. Thanks to Children in Crossfire for organising a great event and thank you to every single person for their donations."

You can donate to John's fundraising challenge here.