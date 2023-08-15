Kneecap set for Ulster Hall in December

WEST Belfast rap trio Kneecap have announced a new headline show in the city – just days after their raucous Féile an Phobail gig.

The rappers, Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí will take to the stage at the Ulster Hall on December 21.

‼️BÉAL FEIRSTE‼️BÉAL FEIRSTE‼️



We are having a Christmas gig on the 21st of December 🎄



Standing is strictly over 16s



Under 16s accompanied by an adult.



🎟️ Tickets on sale Friday 18 August at 10am



➡️ https://t.co/36xxN7gZOP



🖌️ @Selkies_ pic.twitter.com/9s67km4lmn — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) August 15, 2023

Last Friday night, the group headlined Féile an Phobail in the Falls Park in front of thousands of fans.

They also unveiled a new mural in Hawthorn Street, showcasing the message, 'England Get out of Ireland', stating that both sides of the community here would benefit from no Tory government.

In what has been a huge 2023, Kneecap's own eagerly anticipated feature film, directed by Rich Peppiatt, also took part in the prestigious Great8 showcase at the Cannes Film Market earlier this year.

C.E.A.R.T.A



Kneecap’s anthem sang by 10,000 people at Féile 35 in the Falls Park.



West Belfast is absolutely pumping tonight.



What a Féile! pic.twitter.com/IgrGMAbg8H — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 11, 2023

The group are set to embark on a North American tour on October 1 – featuring shows in Toronto, Boston, New York, Virginia, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The trio have been heralded by the New York Times, the LA Times, Dazed, Vice, i-D, the Guardian, and others for their unique rap and hip-hop style and lyrics referencing political upheaval, youthful rebellion and discontent.

Tickets for their Ulster Hall gig will go on sale from Ticketmaster and the Ulster Hall website on Friday at 10am.