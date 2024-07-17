Labour pledge to 'repeal and replace' Legacy Act in State Opening of Parliament

THE new Labour government has repeated its pledge to "repeal and replace" the controversial Legacy Act in the King's Speech.

It is among the Labour Party’s legislative plans which were outlined during the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday.

The Legacy Act, which was brought forward by the previous Conservative government introduced a ban on inquests and civil actions related to incidents during the Troubles.

The Act, which gained Royal assent just last year has been almost opposed by parties and victims’ groups in Ireland.

This is encouraging. But families will be vigilant. Only human rights compliant investigations and measures will be acceptable to them. They have suffered repeated harms from repeated and deliberately failed processes https://t.co/T2J1bV84X6 — Relatives 4 Justice #NeverGivingUp (@RelsForJustice) July 17, 2024

In his speech, King Charles said: “In consultation with all parties, measures will be brought forward to begin the process of repealing and replacing the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023.”

Under Labour’s plans, the government is expected to remove the conditional immunity provisions. It also plans to reverse the ban on civil claims and allow Troubles-era inquests halted prematurely to resume but it does not intend to repeal the act in its entirety without first having a replacement in mind.

The government plans to “explore options to strengthen the independence” of the new body set up under the legislation, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information (ICRIR).

Much to welcome today from Labour inc reducing waiting lists & a lasting peace for Palestine & Israel. And, having worked hard with @columeastwood to make repeal of Tory Legacy Act a commitment, am pleased with what it says about this Gov’s very different approach to our region pic.twitter.com/PBuXoi1wH0 — Claire Hanna (@ClaireHanna) July 17, 2024

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane welcomed the commitment of the Labour government to begin the process of repealing the Tories’ Legacy Act.

“The British Government has said it will now begin the process of repealing the Tories’ shameful Legacy Act, which has failed victims and survivors. This is a welcome commitment, and we will engage with them on the full details of their approach in the days ahead."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll added: “The repeal of the shameful Legacy Act is welcome, but bereaved families have learned not to trust the British state by now," he said.

“Whatever legislation replaces it must be human rights compliant and must serve the needs of those who have been systematically denied truth and justice. It cannot be about placating those in the corridors of power who are ashamed of Britain’s brutal past."