Opening of new Lagan Gateway Bridge will 'transform the area'

SDLP South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole has said the opening of the Lagan Gateway bridge will be transformative for the area.

Mr O’Toole said the new foot and cycle bridge in the area would improve connectivity in South Belfast and encourage active travel.

The South Belfast MLA said: “I am delighted this project is finally open to the public after a number of delays. It will make a big difference to people in the local area by improving transport links and connecting the local area.

"We are lucky enough to have some wonderful shops, bars and restaurants in South Belfast and this new bridge will increase footfall through easier access for local people."

The South Belfast MLA said that the new foot and cycle bridge will also help reduce congestion on the Lagan Towpath by opening up other walking routes for people to enjoy.

"It will also encourage active travel as people can now cycle or walk across the bridge rather than feeling forced to drive around it, with added benefits in tackling the climate crisis," he continued.

“I’d like to thank SDLP Infrastructure Nichola Mallon, Belfast City Council and partners for their work in getting us this far. These are the type of innovative infrastructure projects we need to see more of as we strive to have South Belfast reach its full potential and make it a better place to work and live for all our people.”