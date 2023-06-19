Summer hold-ups to hit as Lisburn Road is resurfaced

HOLD-UPS: Work will get under way at the end of the month on extensive Lisburn Road resurfacing

A MAJOR resurfacing scheme on the Lisburn Road is expected to lead to traffic delays throughout the summer and into early autumn.

The scheme, which is due to commence on Monday, June 26, involves the resurfacing of the footways and carriageway between Cranmore Gardens and Kingsbridge Hospital. It is expected the work will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

The Department for Infrastructure says the resurfacing lane closures will be imposed throughout July and August in order to ensure the safe deliver of the project.

Weeknight and weekend road closures will be imposed during September.

The Department says it will inform the public in advance of closures and a diversionary route will be clearly signed via Tates Avenue, Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained.

The road will be open and footways reinstated over the July holiday period.

The Department added that it has carefully planned the roadworks and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, however road users should allow additional time when planning their journey.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of September subject to favourable weather conditions, but the Department will keep the public informed if the work stretches into October.

A spokesperson said the resurfacing will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.