Artist in Residence Lise leaves a lasting legacy at Queen's

ARTIST: Lise McGreevy's work can be seen this month at Queen's

A NORTH Belfast visual artist hopes she has left a lasting legacy after becoming the first Artist in Residence for Climate Change, Sustainability and Diversity at Queen's University, Belfast.

Lise McGreevy is known for her visual art, including the acclaimed 'Abandoned; Not Forgotten’ and 'I Am Woman' exhibitions.

In November 2022, she was the first person to take up the role at the university as part of a new partnership between Belfast City Council and Queen’s University to drive action on climate change. After stepping aside in January this year, a new artist has been appointed to continue the important role.

Speaking about her year in the post, Lise explained: "It went very well. This was a new role created, so I was the first person to hold the position. It was very flexible. I was able to work on my core issues of climate action and female equality.

"I was able to do everything with working with staff and students, ongoing workshops with the postgraduate and masters students. I wanted to help promote equality and also support climate action, alleviating eco anxiety on campus.

"It was a fantastic opportunity to create opportunities on the things we are passionate about.

"I stepped down at the end of January and another artist is in place now. It is an ongoing post for a foreseeable future so it is a great opportunity for artists to showcase their work and talent."

Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, Lise is also hosting her iconic 'I Am Woman' exhibition at the School of Biology building at Queen's University Belfast.

Lise's 'I Am Woman' exhibition is currently on display at QUB

The collection is a stand alone body of work which follows Lise’s strong beliefs in equality, respect and care for all of our diverse society.

The exhibition is open to the public now, Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm and will run until the start of April.