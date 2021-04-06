North Belfast rep welcomes fresh New Lodge flats plan

REDESIGNED plans for flats in the Pinkerton Walk area of the New Lodge have been welcomed.



The plans which were unveiled by the Housing Executive this week focused on phase one with changes to the front of the flats.



Amongst the changes proposed include a new intercom system, CCTV and securing the flats in an attempt to prevent anti-social behaviour which has plagued the area for years.

Phase two of the plans will include a new communal area and garden area for residents.

Sinn Fein Councillor JJ Magee said: “I welcome today’s launch by the Housing Executive of this redesigned plan for the flats at Pinkerton Walk in the New Lodge.



“Along with residents and local community leaders we have been campaigning for intervention at this location and a massive improvement in the quality of life of the residents.



“Unfortunately the residents of these flats just off the New Lodge Road have suffered the worst aspects of anti-community activity for many years.



“Their quality of life at times has been absolutely dreadful and although many attempts have been made to resolve the issues all have failed.



“Therefore this fresh plan which includes significant interventions and redesigns comes as a welcome step forward by the Housing Executive.



“We will take the time to examine these new plans in detail and would strongly encourage full participation by local residents during the consultation.



“We know from years of experience that imagination and investment can often design out many problems that residents face in schemes such as these across the city.



“It would be a huge relief to the Pinkerton residents if we can finally resolve the problems associated with these flats and provide a decent quality of life for them after all the years spent campaigning.”