Man arrested following attempted murder of two police officers

CONDEMNED: Two police officers were stabbed as they attended to a distressed male

A MAN in his 20s has been arrested following the attempted murder of two police officers in South Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a property in the Ormeau Road area to assist a vulnerable member of the public when he subjected two officers to an unprovoked knife attack.

Assistant Chief Constable, Bobby Singleton said: “One officer sustained a cut to his face from a blade, while a second officer sustained a stab wound to his neck. He has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“The man, aged 22, was arrested for attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“It’s sobering to think just how lucky we are not to have lost these officers. We’re supporting them, their families and colleagues ensuring they receive the appropriate care and welfare support."

ACC Singleton added that this incident serves as a timely reminder of the very real threat of serious violence our police officers face each and every day.

“All this is happening while they are seeking to protect the public and working incredibly hard to keep our communities safe," he continued.

“Officers regularly step forward into the unknown placing the public’s safety ahead of their own. That’s not something that any of us should take for granted.

“Assaults on our officers are never acceptable, and should be condemned.”

Chair of the South Belfast Policing and Community Safety Partnership, SDLP councillor Gary McKeown, condemned the attack.

“This violent incident will send shockwaves across the community on the Ormeau Road and beyond. The idea that police officers could be subjected to this while just doing their job is appalling," he said.

"Nobody should be subjected to this kind of attack while trying to keep the public safe. My thoughts are with the two police officers and I have spoken to the PSNI to pass on my regards."

South Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw expressed her concern regarding this incident and a further stabbing in Botanic Gardens earlier in the week.

“I have been truly shocked and saddened by these vicious knife attacks in South Belfast and wish all the victims a full and speedy recovery,” she said.