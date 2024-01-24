Man arrested in connection with Kevin Conway murder

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Kevin Conway on the Shaws Road earlier this month, have arrested a 53-year-old man in the West Belfast area.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite where he remains in custody for further questioning.

Lurgan man Kevin Conway, who was 26-years-old, was murdered at his home in Rossnareen Park in the Shaws Road area of West Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.

Crimestoppers, who are independent of police, are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Kevin’s murder.