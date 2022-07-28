Police thank River Lagan rescuers who went to man's aid

THE PSNI have thanked members of the public who went to the aid of a man in distress in the River Lagan in South Belfast.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Wednesday morning when a man entered the water close to the new footbridge at the Belfast Boat Club.

Police said residents nearby heard the man in the water and made their way to the area.

A PSNI South Belfast spokesperson added: “Life rings were then thrown by members of the public in an attempt to help him. One member of the public then entered the water and pulled the male to safety, just as police arrived.

“Officers from Lisburn Road attended to the male and brought him up to the bridge to allow ambulance staff to give him the treatment he needed.

“I wish to place on record my thanks to the members of the public who left their houses in the middle of the night to investigate what was going on and assisted him from the water and who have ultimately helped save his life.”