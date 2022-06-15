Man to appear in court today following Dunmurry assault

CHARGED: A 34 year-old man will appear in court today facing a number of charges in relation to an assault in Dunmurry on Friday

A MAN will appear in court today in relation to an assault in a Dunmurry park on Friday afternoon.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possessing an article with blade or point in a public place and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

It was reported that a male was attacked by two other males around 12:45pm last Friday and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A large police presence could be seen within the grounds of the park soon after which runs between Upper Dunmurry Lane and Old Golf Course Road.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives investigating a serious assault in Dunmurry on Friday, 10th June have charged a 34-year-old male with grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possessing an article with blade or point in a public place and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

“The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 15th June.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”