Man charged with the murder of Martin Gavin in North Belfast

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Martin Gavin in North Belfast.

Mr Gavin, 47, died in hospital four weeks after he was stabbed at a house in Harcourt Drive on Friday 7 January.

On Wednesday morning, Francis Henry, with an address given as Hydebank Young Offenders Centre, appeared via videolink at Belfast Magistrates Court charged with the murder.

Wearing a green sweatshirt, he spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

A police officer said she could connect the accused to the offence of murder.



The court was told by Mr Henry’s solicitor that the defendant was currently on remand in prison in relation to other unconnected offences and there would be no application for bail at this time. Eoghan McKenna solicitor said that the evidence against his client “seemed limited” and no further details were presented to the court.

Mr Henry was remanded in custody to appear again on April 6 via videolink.