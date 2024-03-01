Massive Gaza mural on International Wall to be launched on Sunday

POIGNANT: Part of the mural telling the story of Gaza on the International Wall in Belfast

THE huge new Gaza mural on the International Wall is now complete with the 12 striking images set to be officially launched on Sunday.

Renowned for its political murals relating to struggles around the world, the entire length of the Divis Street wall now features images supporting the Palestinian cause. The wall is one of the first port of calls for tourists arriving in the city eager to learn more about the recent conflict here.

The idea for the project came about last August when Rana Hammoudeh from Palestine visited Belfast and – having been impressed by the International Wall – proposed replicating the project in her home country with both Irish and Palestinian artists.

However, following the October 7 attack when Hamas killed more than 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostage, and the subsequent Israeli war in Gaza in which more than 30,000 people have been killed to date, the project as it was first conceived was no longer possible.

Instead, leading mural artist Danny Devenny suggested that Palestinian artists send images that can be replicated on the International Wall, with the project in Belfast led by local mural artists.

Rana responded and the process of 'Painting for Palestine' began.

The murals will be officially launched on Sunday at 2pm with everyone invited.