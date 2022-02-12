Methody College junior medic brings CPR training to Harlequins

IMPORTANT SKILLS: Anna Pim with the Harlequins Under-13 girls with their Junior Co-ordinator Roisin Walsh

A METHODIST College student has continued her campaign to educate young people about the importance of CPR and defibrillators with a session at Belfast Harlequins Hockey Club.

Anna Pim (17) has been visiting local sports clubs and across the North after experiencing first-hand a cardiac arrest incident on the River Lagan when she was just 13-years-old.

During lockdown, Anna worked on an idea of delivering an awareness campaign to educate young people through CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator).

She then reached out to St John’s Ambulance, Ulster Hockey and George Best Belfast City Airport who all met her idea with real enthusiasm and support.

Combining her love for hockey and an interest in St John Ambulance, ‘At the Heart of the Game’ campaign was born to educate fellow young people about CPR and AED.

"The key objective of my campaign is to educate the youth through CPR and AED awareness throughout Northern Ireland," she said.

"I want to make sure as many people as possible know that when someone collapses and stops breathing normally, it is important to quickly call 999, perform hands-only CPR and use a defibrillator.

"I also aim to raise vital funds to provide AED trainers for St John Ambulance cadet divisions within these club areas and in doing so increase the number of people trained within these communities."

You can follow “attheheartofthegame” on Instagram