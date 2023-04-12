First Minister Designate welcomes President Biden's support for the North

FIRST Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has welcomed President Biden's commitment and support to help attract investment and create jobs in the North, following his speech in Belfast today.

The US President was speaking at Ulster University to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. Mr Biden told those present that it was time to restore the Assembly at Stormont.

“President Biden’s visit to Belfast today is a special moment as we celebrate 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and transformative peace on this island," said Ms O'Neill.

“I welcome the support and recommitment from Joe Biden today to work with us as we look towards the future with hope, ambition, and opportunity.

“I look forward to working with his administration to deepen further US investment, create good jobs and strengthen our economy to the benefit of everyone.

I was delighted to welcome President Joe Biden to Belfast today, cementing our partnership for peace and prosperity with the United States of America.



It is great to see President Biden so deeply invested in the continued transformation of our society, and I welcome his… pic.twitter.com/yrNdoWT3jB — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) April 12, 2023

“We now have a strong economic advantage and unique access to trade in the world’s biggest economic markets – we need to seize that opportunity now.

“Our people and businesses need stability and they need local government now – there is an onus on the two governments and the DUP to get the institutions up and running.

“It is my absolute determination to work together to make politics work and to deliver for workers, families and businesses,” she added.

Mr Biden is now in the Republic where he will spend the next three days before returning to the US. His time in Belfast has been mired in controversy with the British government being criticised for what has been branded a "blink of the eye" visit by the world’s most powerful leader rather than a major intervention to break the deadlock at Stormont and celebrate 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement.