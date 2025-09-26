Mobile phone providers considering protective measures for 5G masts in West Belfast

ATTACKS: A damaged 5G mast on the Glen Road being removed last week

MOBILE phone providers are considering preventative measures to protect 5G masts following a spate of attacks in West Belfast.

26 5G masts in West Belfast have been set ablaze since June 2023, costing millions of pounds in damage and disrupting phone service. Since June this year, nine masts have been targeted.

Earlier this month, two people appeared in court charged in connection with separate arson attacks.

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald was asked this week in the assembly by West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll why providers have not installed protective fencing around 5G masts to prevent them from being set on fire.

"Mobile infrastructure networks are currently deployed on a commercial basis here by the infrastructure providers," she said. “In installing new infrastructure, providers must adhere to standards which are defined by a mix of legislation, codes of practice, and guidance from bodies such as Ofcom.

“I understand that industry is considering preventative measures to help protect their infrastructure in light of the recent spate of attacks in West Belfast.

“My officials lead the Barrier Busting Taskforce, the delivery vehicle for the Mobile Action Plan. One work stream being progressed is a programme of information to help address any perceived concerns regarding mobile technologies.”

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll questioned why protective measure have not been introduced sooner.

"The burning down of 5G masts has a detrimental impact on the lives of people in my constituency and beyond, who find it difficult to contact doctors or supply information online,” he said.

"These corporations, who charge people every month for use of their mobile phones, have a duty to ensure they are doing all they can to prevent these fires from happening.”