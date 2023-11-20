MOTORING: Mercedes estate gives more than expected

THE new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate is here at last and on sale with prices starting from £57,930.

It combines the latest innovations from the E-Class Saloon, such as the third-generation infotainment system, and the functionality, comfort and cargo space expected from a Mercedes estate. The new model’s load compartment can be expanded by folding down the rear seats to 1,830 litres, and an increase in width and length means those sitting in the back have more head and legroom.

You can choose from AMG Line, AMG Line Advanced, AMG Line Premium, and AMG Line Premium Plus, and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology, plus a fourth-generation plug-in hybrid. The latest generation infotainment system introduces new functions, services and interaction options including compatibility with third-party applications such as TikTok and Zoom, and an enhanced intelligent voice assistant. The system also supports wireless integration with compatible smartphones.

The entry AMG Line model features 18” AMG alloy wheels, LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot and Traffic Sign Assist, a 14.4-inch central media display with 12.3-inch driver display, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, the EASY PACK tailgate system, a reversing camera, and heated front seats, a lot of spec. Going for the Advanced then adds 19” AMG alloys, digital light LED headlamps, memory seat package, augmented reality navigation and the parking package with 360° camera.

The Premium option goes much further, adding the MBUX Superscreen, which unites the 14.4-inch central media display with a screen for the front-seat passenger. There’s a 4D Premium Surround Sound System with a total of 21 speakers including in the backrest of each front seat. There’s Active Ambient Lighting with Sound Visualisation and the KEYLESS GO Comfort Package, allowing you to start and lock your car with your phone. Premium Plus adds 20” AMG alloy wheels, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, digital light LED headlamps with projection function, a 3D instrument cluster, and an illuminated radiator grille.

The new Estate is available in nine colours, including exclusive MANUFAKTUR finishes Hyacinth Red, Alpine Grey and Opalite White. For the interior, customers can specify leather in Black, Tonka Brown or Macchiato Beige. E-Class Exclusive Edition features Nappa leather upholstery as standard, in either Black, Tonka Brown or Neva Grey. AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Exclusive Edition customers may specify the advanced Driving Assistance Package Plus to benefit from Active Speed Limit Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Land Change Assist, and a trailer coupling with ESP stabilisation is available for all models.

The E 200 is equipped with the 2.0-litre petrol engine, which combines all the innovations of the FAME modular engine family in a single unit. The 2.0-litre diesel featured in the E 220 d has a single-stage turbocharger, tuned so that the engine responds more quickly and delivers its power more smoothly.

Both petrol and diesel engines are paired with the latest-generation nine-speed automatic transmission and 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) technology. With an electric output of 129 hp/440 Nm and an all-electric range of up to up to 69 miles, owners of the E 300 can complete most of their everyday journeys without using engine at all. The battery, with a capacity of 25.4 kWh, was developed in-house by Mercedes-Benz AG and full electrical power is available up to 87mph.

This is not a cheap car, but no matter what model you might choose, it’s an awful lot of car for the money.