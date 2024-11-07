New heritage project at St Comgall's to reconnect Falls and Divis with its local history

HERITAGE PROJECT: Dr Paul Mullan (Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund) with Marie Maguire and Gerry McConville from Falls Community Council

FALLS Community Council has received over £850,000 funding for a new heritage project at St Comgall's.

The Divis Street project includes the creation of a dedicated Visitor Heritage Interpretation Space showcasing the local area's social, political, and cultural history, with a focus on significant events such as the street violence of 1969, the Falls Curfew, and the peace-building efforts of Fr Alec Reid.

Additionally, a wide range of heritage activities including talks, workshops, guided tours, and educational programmes will be offered to engage the local community and visitors. The project will not only preserve these important stories but create employment and provide valuable training and volunteering opportunities for local people, ensuring that the community’s rich heritage is both celebrated and shared for generations to come.

A launch event took place at the beautifully restored St Comgall’s old school which opened as a new community facility in 2022 following a £7m restoration. The launch was attended by local residents, community members and representatives from various organisations, eager to learn more about the project.

During the event, Falls Community Council unveiled exciting plans for St Comgall's Visitor Exhibition, which is set to open in 2025.

The immersive exhibition will delve into the area’s rich social, cultural, political, and architectural heritage, focusing on pivotal events from 1969 onwards. Attendees were introduced to the wider programme of heritage activities which are designed to engage people of all ages and backgrounds, ensuring that the community’s history is accessible, interactive and relevant for everyone.

Dr Paul Mullan, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Northern Ireland – which provided the funding for the ambitious project – shared his enthusiasm.

“We’re thrilled that the St Comgall’s Old School Heritage Project will not only preserve these important stories but will also make them accessible to the public," he said. "Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will bring to life the experiences of the Divis and Falls communities through a new visitor exhibition, heritage events, education activities, and offer valuable employment, training, and volunteering opportunities.”

Gerry McConville, Director of Falls Community Council also expressed his pride in the project’s progress.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to reconnect with its history. The new exhibition and supporting activities will ensure that people from all backgrounds can engage with the stories that have shaped the area, and we’re excited to see where this journey will take us.”

St Comgall’s Ionad Eileen Howell now serves as a dynamic community hub. With all office spaces fully occupied and a waiting list for event bookings. It has already become a vital resource for the local area.

The new Visitor Heritage Interpretation Space is expected to significantly boost visitor numbers in West Belfast, providing sustainable income that will support ongoing community initiatives.