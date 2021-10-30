It's coming up roses for North Belfast's growers

DOUBLE AWARD WINNER: North Belfast resident John McCall was a double award winner at this year’s Belfast in Bloom awards ceremony. John scooped top honours for ‘Best Hanging Basket’ and ‘Best Window Box’

THERE were reasons for North Belfast to celebrate at the annual Belfast in Bloom 2021 awards which were announced at a special ceremony at Malone House last week.

The popular competition has been running for over 25 years and is hosted by Belfast City Council.

Ligoniel Improvement Association scooped ‘Best Community Garden’ in the city with fellow North Belfast-based Westland Gardens Community Garden as the runner-up.

North Belfast resident John McCall also picked up two awards for ‘Best Window Box’ and ‘Best Hanging Basket’.

Elsewhere, Strandtown Primary School in East Belfast picked up the award for ‘Best Kept School Garden’.

The Morning Star picked up the ‘Best Public House’ award, Mourne Seafood ‘Best Restaurant’ and the Europa ‘Best Hotel’ awards. Memento received the ‘Best Commercial Premises’ award.

Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “It’s wonderful to meet this year’s Belfast in Bloom winners and congratulate them on their well-deserved awards.

“Across the city, there are a large number of green-fingered residents, community groups, businesses and schools who continue to make Belfast bright and beautiful.

“I want to thank the winners and everyone who took part in the competition for their fine work and efforts in making the city bloom year after year.”

The full list of awards winners is available here.