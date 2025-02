Friends raise over £3,500 for Community Rescue Service

TWO friends havae helped raise over £3,500 for the vital work of the Community Rescue Service.

Paul Stitt and Darren Harper, both volunteers with the CRS, a charitable search and rescue organisation, recently completed a trek to the summit of Mount Toubkal (13,671 feet) and Ouanoukrim (13,420 feet), the highest peaks in the Atlas mountain range in Morocco.

Thanks to their efforts, they managed to raise over £3,500.