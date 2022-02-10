West Belfast principal warns parents after online predator targets pupils

PARENTS have been warned to check their children's mobile devices following reports that an adult male has been targeting local school children.

The man has reportedly set up fake Instagram accounts aimed at impersonating children and tricking young people into accepting friend requests. He has also been accused of sending inappropriate material to children.

Details have emerged in a letter sent to parents by Holy Trinity Primary School Principal Fiona Boyd this week. However, it is feared that the issue could affect other schools in the area.

"We have been informed of an adult male targeting the children in our school and local community online," Mrs Boyd wrote.

"This man is setting up fake Instagram accounts closely connected to some of our children's named accounts. He is making very minor adjustments to these user names to trick the children into accepting the friend requests.

"He is then sending inappropriate material and attempting to video chat and gain their trust. This is a very serious matter and we are urging you to be vigilant.

"Please parents, if your child has an account advise them not to accept any friend requests from strangers or people they think they know. It could be a fake account under the pretence of getting access to your child.

"Our aim is to protect the children of our community and as part of Safer Internet week in school we will be completing workshops with the children this week to talk about this in detail."

Mrs Boyd urged parents to check their child's devices and camera roll, to talk to children about the dangers of accepting strange friend requests, and to urge them not to send any personal details or photographs "they would not want everyone to see".

"Even though you might have your privacy settings set to private – people can still attempt to contact your child by pretending to be someone else," the Turf Lodge Principal wrote.

"We want our children to have a positive online experience and learn how to protect themselves in the online world.

"Along with you, our parents, we will work together to help make this happen."

For information and advice about online safety click here.