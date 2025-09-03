Oscar Knox Cup rounds off a decade of fundraising with final swing

THE final Oscar Knox Cup is due to take place this Friday, after a decade of fundraising Childhood Cancer Research.

Oscar Knox, a five-year-old boy from Glengormley passed away from the rare and aggressive cancer in May 2014. His story captured the attention of the public as each step of his cancer battle was followed on social media.

In his memory, his parents Stephen and Leona created the Oscar Knox Fund and launched an annual charity golf day that has now raised over £200,000 for vital research into the disease.

This year marks the tenth and final Oscar Knox Cup. Taking place on Friday 5th September at Belfast’s Fortwilliam Golf Club, the event will bring together golfers, corporate partners, philanthropists and sporting stars for a day of friendly competition, fundraising and celebration of all that has been achieved over the past decade.

With Balloo Hire proudly supporting as Title Sponsor for the third consecutive year, the 2025 event promises to be one of the biggest yet, building on the incredible legacy of the nine tournaments gone before.

Oscar’s dad Stephen said: “I want to pay tribute to everyone who has supported the Oscar Knox Cup over the past ten years and we are especially grateful to Balloo Hire for their continued sponsorship.

"Their generous support, alongside that of our many other sponsors, has allowed us to advance research and bring greater hope for children fighting neuroblastoma.

“It has been a wonderful ten years, and I’ll miss this event greatly – but anyone who has organised a large-scale golf day knows the work involved, and now feels like the right time to bring it to a close and celebrate all that has been achieved.”

Oscar’s mum, Leona Knox, Head of Research at Solving Kids’ Cancer UK, emphasised the urgent need for continued progress.

Oscar Knox

“Childhood cancer research remains hugely underfunded, and children just like Oscar desperately need more effective treatments," she said.

"Less than half of those diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma survive five years. That is simply not good enough. Far too many families continue to be devastated in the same way that ours has been.

“Every penny raised through the Oscar Knox Cup goes directly towards funding vital research, and we are so grateful to our sponsors, golfers, donors, volunteers and Fortwilliam Golf Club for ten years of unwavering support.”

Kieran Carville, General Manager of Balloo Hire added: “We are proud to partner again with the Oscar Knox Fund and support their tireless efforts to combat neuroblastoma.

“As a company we believe in giving back to the community we serve, and this partnership provides an excellent opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of children and families affected by this terrible disease.

"It has been very inspiring to see the drive and devotion from Stephen and Leona throughout our time supporting this cause.

"They deserve immense credit for ten years of remarkable fundraising that will make a real difference to families facing neuroblastoma.”

On Friday, golfers will take part in competitions including longest drive, closest to the pin, beat the pro and beat the bookie, with a brand new Rolex GMT Master II worth over £15,000 up for grabs for a hole-in-one, courtesy of Pride and Pinion.

Following play, participants will enjoy a two-course meal, prize-giving, raffle, auction and an evening of live entertainment, rounding off what promises to be a fitting finale to a decade of success.