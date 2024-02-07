Palestine solidarity rally at the Europa Hotel this evening

CEASEFIRE NOW: A Palestine solidarity march to the US Consul in Belfast last weekend Photo by: Jim Corr

A SOLIDARITY rally for Palestine will take place at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Wednesday night. The special meeting, which will take place at 7pm has been organised by Sinn Féin.

The event will feature a range of speakers, including the Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, Mustafa Barghouti, the Sinn Féin leadership and other Palestinian representatives. Mustafa Barghouti, General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative will join by live feed from Ramallah.

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney is encouraging people to attend the solidarity rally, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate that Ireland stands with the people of Gaza and the West Bank and to reiterate calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the occupation," he said.

“The Israeli military onslaught against the Palestinian people is barbaric and in clear violation of international humanitarian law.

"An unconditional ceasefire must be urgently called and Israel must be held accountable for its actions.”