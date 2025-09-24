Paramilitaries must not be prolonged by a 'scoping exercise' between governments

THE existence of paramilitaries must not be prolonged by a scoping exercise between the Irish and British governments, according to Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly.

The North Belfast MLA made the comments after the appointment of an independent expert on paramilitary group transition to disbandment was announced on Tuesday.

Fleur Ravensbergen from the University of Amsterdam could meet representatives of loyalist and republican organisations over the coming months and will deliver a report next August.

Ms Ravensbergen will assess whether "there is merit in and support for" a formal process of engagement and report back to London and Dublin.

North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly said there is no place for paramilitaries anywhere in our society.

“The scoping exercise to explore whether active paramilitaries are open to disbanding is entirely a matter between the British and Irish governments,” he said.

“Sinn Féin is clear: any process must not prolong the existence of these unwanted paramilitaries, who drive fear and misery into communities, and they must also not be financially rewarded for leaving the stage.

“There is no place for paramilitaries anywhere in our society. They should disband immediately."