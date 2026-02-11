THE price of petrol at forecourt fuel pumps in the North reached its lowest level since May 2021 this week.

Following a period of relative stability over the last 12 months, petrol fell to an average of 124.2p per litre this week. Diesel, meanwhile, remains unchanged at 131.9p.

The highest recorded average prices were in June 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at 189.9 p/litre for unleaded and 197.5 p/litre for diesel.

The Consumer Council tracks forecourt fuel prices across the North on a weekly basis and publishes the results on its website every Thursday.

The free online Fuel Price Checker helps consumers check the highest, lowest, and average prices of petrol and diesel in their area to ensure they are getting the best value when topping up their tank.

In Belfast this week, the average petrol price is 123p – 1.2p below the average across the North.

The highest price was 124.9p and the lowest 120.9p.

Karen Smyth, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council, said: “The price of petrol and diesel is made up of several factors which may vary from one retailer to another.

"We have always seen a variation in pump prices across Northern Ireland. Price differences often reflect when fuel was purchased by retailers and the volume bought at a given price.”

Head of Transport Policy at the Consumer Council, Michelle Kelly, added: “We welcome this open data scheme which is a significant extension of the type of transparency the Consumer Council has sought to create for Northern Ireland consumers through our Fuel Price Checker.”

Consumers can continue to check the petrol and diesel prices in their area using the Consumer Council’s online Fuel Price Checker.