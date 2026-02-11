RESIDENTS in Beechmount have been left frustrated after a series of missed bin collections in recent weeks.

The issue has mainly affected black bins left in a local alleyway for collection by residents of Beechmount Street and Beechmount Crescent.

Seán Doherty from Beechmount Residents Collective explained: "The Beechmount Residents Collective have been engaging with local residents across the area over the past few weeks.

"During this time, bins have been left untouched and are now overflowing due to a lack of basic care and services that are meant to be carried out every two weeks.

"We already face serious issues with the overall conditions of the area, particularly in alleyways, as well as a growing rat problem that is causing concern for our collective and the wider community.

"Our collective, alongside the Three Sisters Garden West Belfast and other community groups, have been at the forefront of making real, positive change. Failures like this only make our work harder and undermine the pride and unity within our community.

"We have logged this issue with Belfast City Council, and movement is now happening to address it and ensure there is no repeat of this failure.

"We call on those in positions of power including elected representatives and relevant agencies to start listening to the people on the ground and to ensure our community receives the standard of services it deserves. Our community deserves better."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "This issue was reported by crews and missed collections were due to access issues at the bottom of Beechmount Street and Beechmount Crescent due to flooding in the area.

"Other bins in the area were emptied as scheduled.

"In situations such as this, we ask residents to leave their bins out until they have been emptied. Our crews return to areas flagged on our system once access issues have been resolved."