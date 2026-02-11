OVER 40 members of staff at St Mary's CBGS took part in a 24-hour fast in support of the Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative.

Students also showed their support through a non-uniform day on Friday.

All proceeds will be directed to The Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative (GPCI), a non-profit organisation founded in 2023 by a team of doctors, nurses, and health professionals based in Ireland.

Their single goal is to help children caught in the crossfire of the current conflict in Palestine. They support frontline medical teams working to treat injured and traumatised children. Hospitals and clinics caring for young patients are facing overwhelming pressure, shortages of essential supplies, and conditions no child should ever endure.

This initiative provides direct support for paediatric treatment, medical equipment, and emergency care for the most vulnerable.

In a post on Facebook, St Mary's CBGS said: "Over 40 members of our staff are taking part in a 24-hour fast today in support of the Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative.

"In addition, our students are showing their support through a non-uniform day, donating to this important cause.

"We are incredibly proud of our students and staff for their commitment to raising awareness and much-needed funds for such a worthwhile initiative.

"A sincere thank you to Mr McCaughey and Mr McGreevy for their excellent organisation of the events throughout the week."

Over £5,000 has been raised so far.