Police confirm death of man at Cavehill Country Park

TRAGIC: A man has died at Cavehill following major search and rescue operation

POLICE have confirmed the death of a man following a search and rescue operation at Cavehill Country Park.

Emergency services and rescue teams attended the park on Thursday night following concern for the safety of an individual in the vicinity.

Access to the park was restricted and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the death of a man at the scene.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious."