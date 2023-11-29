Police investigating after tree cut down overnight on Ormeau Road

CUT DOWN: The tree outside the Tesco store on the Ormeau Road

POLICE are investigating after a tree was cut down overnight in South Belfast.

Officers received a report that a tree outside the Tesco store on the Ormeau Road had been cut down at around 2.30am on Wednesday morning (November 29).

Chief Inspector Lowry said: “Our enquiries are continuing into this incident. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 2am and 3am on Wednesday morning and noticed anyone or anything suspicious at the tree to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 433 of 29/11/23.”

Thanks to this local resident for tagging me - I’m getting onto @deptinfra @PSNIBelfastS & @belfastcc this morning to find out what happened and to see what can do done to replace this tree.



If anyone was in the Ormeau Road overnight & saw what happened, can u pls DM me? Thanks https://t.co/PY8k2RC7Dy — Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) November 29, 2023

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown has been left struggling to understand the mindless act.

"Some idiot chopped down a street tree in the dead of the night on the Ormeau Road," he said.

"Why would anyone do this? We've reported it to the Council and asked that it's removed and replaced.

"Anyone with any information should contact the police."