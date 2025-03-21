Police investigating possible link between Ravenhill burglaries

POLICE are investigating a possible link after a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Ravenhill area of South Belfast on Wednesday.

The first incident was reported at around 1.45am when a man approached the rear door of a house in the Ravensdene Crescent area but made off after a security light came on.

A report was also received at around 2am of a burglary at a house in the Ravenhill Park, during which a camera, a laptop and a sum of cash was taken.

A man also attempted to enter another house in the Ravenhill Park area shortly before 2.10am. The suspect fled the scene after being unable to gain access to the property.

Detective Sergeant McGearty said: "Detectives are investigating a possible link between these reports, and are asking anyone who might have any CCTV footage, or other information which could assist us with our enquiries, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 815 of 18/03/25.

"Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."