Queen's Irish language group clashes with Orange Order

A Queen's University society has hit out at Orange Order criticism of its Irish language accommodation plan, comparing the scheme to already-existing student accommodation for members of the loyal order.

An Cumann Gaelach plans would see student Gaelgeoirí housed together in halls of residence for an immersive language experience.

The proposed scheme was criticised by the Student Orange Society and its student and alumni lodge, who claim it is encouraging “division”.

An Cumann Gaelach responded by pointing to the Orange Order's 'Croom Elbow' facility, which the institution purchased in 2011 to act as a combined Orange Hall and student accommodation.

On its website, Queen's Loyal Orange Lodge 1845 said "there are usually vacancies" at the Croom Elbow with "competitive rates each year open to members of the institution and others".

Responding to Orange Order claims that the scheme equates to "cultural apartheid", An Cumann Gaelach said: "Despite their depressing view on our new scéim chónaithe, when we began plans for a living scheme, one of the first examples we looked at was Croom Elbow, the Orange Society’s own university living scheme.”

The society added: “Everyone owns the language. Our proposed living scheme will be a welcoming environment for all, it will help normalise the language and soften such sharp views.”

A university spokesperson said: “Following requests made to the university leadership by students and staff, Queen’s is currently considering the development of a residential language scheme that will be available to students studying degrees with languages or a language element offered by the university.

"This initiative is based on similar programmes currently available in other universities to help promote and develop a deeper understanding of languages and linguistic diversity.

​“Students who apply for this type of accommodation option will be selected in accordance with the eligibility criteria set out in the current University Allocation Policy, and must have already secured an accommodation place.

"No institutional decision has yet been made on the request, which will follow our standard governance, approval and equality screening processes, following the development of a robust proposal.”