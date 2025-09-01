Queen’s inspires future innovators from the Market community

EDUCATION:The STEAM Scheme saw young people from the Market community take part in the fields of Science

QUEEN'S University Belfast and the Market Development Association (MDA) have teamed up to deliver a summer programme aimed at empowering young people from the inner-south Belfast community.

Running from 18–22 August, the the STEAM Scheme initiative immerses participants in engaging educational experiences across the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

This year’s programme includes hands-on sessions in Queen’s world-leading facilities, including the cutting-edge medical simulation facility, the KN Cheung SK Chin InterSim Centre; and the Marine Laboratory in Portaferry.

The young people also experienced interactive outdoor activities hosted by the Queen's Community Archaeology Programme NI (CAPNI) and the Co-centre for Climate Biodiversity and Water.

The week culminated in a special graduation ceremony to celebrate the participants' achievements.

Co-designed by Queen’s University and the Market Development Association, the STEAM Scheme is a flagship project of Queen’s Communities and Place (QCAP), a long-term initiative rooted in collaboration between academia and the local community.

By exposing young people to new academic and creative possibilities, the scheme aims to unlock potential and raise aspirations.

Market Development Association's Education and Training Manager, Ciarán Hargey, said: “We’re proud to be working alongside Queen’s to bring this exciting STEAM programme to young people in the Market again this year.

"Opportunities like this spark curiosity and give them the confidence to see themselves as the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders.

"Together, we’re giving our youth the chance to step into spaces they might not otherwise access and showing them that they belong in these places of innovation and discovery.”

Dr Ryan Feeney, Vice-President, Strategic Engagement and External Affairs and Registrar at Queen’s, said: “Universities play a crucial role in shaping the communities they serve. This initiative is a powerful example of how partnerships between academic institutions and local communities can drive meaningful, lasting change.

“The STEAM Scheme highlights Queen’s dedication to supporting the next generation. It goes beyond enhancing education, it’s about fostering stronger, more connected communities.

“By working together, Queen’s and the MDA are making education more inclusive and impactful, ensuring that young people from all backgrounds have access to the opportunities they need to thrive.”