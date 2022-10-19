Rab McCullough mural nears completion in Andersonstown

LEGEND: The mural in recognition of Rab McCullough is nearing completion in Owenvaragh Park

A MURAL in honour of the late Belfast blues musician Rab McCullough is close to completion in Andersonstown.

The legendary musician (72) passed away in May last year after suffering a cardiac arrest while swimming at the Andersonstown Leisure Centre.

With a career spanning more than 50 years, Rab had a record deal with Warner Brothers and shared stages with rock world luminaries such as AC/DC, Rory Gallagher and Van Morrison.

Some of the highlights of his career included opening for Jimi Hendrix, playing with the Rolling Stones and gigging Amy Winehouse’s band.

Following a request from the family, local artist Glen Molloy was tasked with the job of painting a mural in Rab's memory, which is now close to completion.

It is located at the top of Owenvaragh Park, close to his former home and opposite Andersonstown Leisure Centre where he worked as a lifeguard for many years.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Glen said: "I have painted murals across the city and was approached by Rab's family.

"I would be a good friend of the family, so that is where the idea came from to do something in memory of Rab.

"It has been about a year in the making, with getting permission and the wall prepared and stuff like that.

"I have great feedback from people passing by. Everyone knows Rab was a music legend and was really well known. It is great to be able to paint the mural in his recognition.

"It is practically finished now. I just need to tidy up a few wee things on it.

"Hopefully the rain will clear before the end of the week to allow me to finish it."