WATCH: Rap sensation Kanye West sports St Mary's CBS jacket in viral social media clip

A WEST Belfast school says they are "buzzing" after US rap sensation Kanye West appeared on a social media clip wearing a jacket featuring the school's crest.

The clip of Kanye West receiving a foot massage before leaving half way through caused a sensation on social media on Thursday night.

In the short video, which was posted on TikTok by fellow music artist, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye is wearing a jacket with the badge of St Mary's Christian Brothers' Grammar School.

Speculation is rife over how the music superstar got his hands on the jacket.

St Mary's CBS Principal Siobhan Kelly said the jacket dates back to the school's MacLarnon Cup success of 2008. The Glen Road school defeated St Columb's of Derry at Healy Park in Omagh on St Patrick's Day to lift the famous trophy.

Kanye west was not happy at all during his pedicure 😂 pic.twitter.com/7rybbwAuTJ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 5, 2023

"There was a lot of WhatsApp messages exchanged last night of the clip of Kanye West wearing one of our jackets," she said.

"That top was designed specifically for the McLarnon Cup final on St Patrick's Day in 2008. I believe there were only about 35 of the tops made for the playing squad and management.

"There is a real buzz around the school today. The boys are absolutely thrilled that Kanye West is wearing a top with their school logo on it.

"Some of our teaching staff who were at the match and remember it well are buzzing about it too.

"There is a lot of speculation about how Kanye got his hands on one of the tops. We would have past pupils all over the world. Perhaps someone gave it to him or has someone from West Belfast got friendly with him and given it to him.

"It is fantastic for the school nonetheless."